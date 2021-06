Apemin Tusnad Sales Grow 6% in 2020, Profit Up 28%

Apemin Tusnad Sales Grow 6% in 2020, Profit Up 28%. Apemin Tusnad, one of the largest water bottlers in Romania, had a turnover of RON67 million in 2020, 6% higher than in 2019, while its profit grew 28%, to over RON14 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]