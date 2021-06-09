Whirlpool Expects 10% Growth in Turnover in 2021 after 15% Decline in 2020

Home appliances manufacturer Whirlpool expects its turnover in Romania to grow by at least 10% this year after experiencing a 15% decline in 2020.