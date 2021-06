RO shipyard Orsova gets EUR 9 mln orders from the Netherlands

RO shipyard Orsova gets EUR 9 mln orders from the Netherlands. BVB listed Orsova Shipyard (SNO) in Romania announced that it concluded two contracts for the construction and delivery of two river vessels, worth a total of EUR 5.22 mln. The clients are the Dutch companies Rensen-Driessen Shipbuilding and TEAMCO Shipyard. The delivery terms are July 31, (...)