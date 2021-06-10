Israeli, Korean investors bid to convert Mintia coal-fired power plant in Romania

Israeli, Korean investors bid to convert Mintia coal-fired power plant in Romania. Two companies from Israel and South Korea compete with Romanian GSP Power to take over the coal-fired power plant Mintia and convert it into a natural gas-fired plant with a capacity of 800MW, Romanian minister of energy Virgil Popescu announced in an interview with Agerpres.