Heroes’ Day marked with commemoration ceremonies to honour the fallen for their sacrifice to defend the homeland: Churches remember Romania’s heroes on Ascension Day.

The bells at the Romanian Christian Orthodox Churches will be tolling today at noon, as a sign of remembrance, appreciation, and gratitude to the heroes who sacrificed themselves for the nation, faith, and country. According to a statement released by the Press Office of the Romanian (...)