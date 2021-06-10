Israel’s President Rivlin attends ceremony commemorating soldiers killed in 2010 Bucegi Mountains plane crash

Visiting President of Israel Reuven Rivlin will be attending today at the Romanian-Israeli monument in the Bucegi Mountains a military and religious ceremony commemorating seven soldiers – six Israelis and one Romanian – who died in an aviation accident in 2010. According to Romania's Ministry of (...)