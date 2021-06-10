Romania –Israel Business Forum: President Rivlin pleading for Romanian-Israeli healthcare, defence technology co-operation

Romania –Israel Business Forum: President Rivlin pleading for Romanian-Israeli healthcare, defence technology co-operation. At a plenary session of the Romania-Israel Business Forum on Wednesday in Bucharest, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin pleaded for bilateral co-operation in the field of healthcare and defence technology. “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of international medical co-operation (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]