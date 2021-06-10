Israel’s President Rivlin delivers remarks to Romanian Parliament: Romania, a genuine friend of the Jewish people, Israel in the fight against anti-Semitism



Romania is “a genuine friend of the Jewish people and of Israel in the fight against anti-Semitism,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin told a join plenary sitting of the Romanian Parliament in Bucharest on Wednesday. “Romania is a genuine friend of the Jewish people and of Israel, a Jewish and (...)