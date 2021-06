US Emerson Revenue from Cluj Operations Up to RON962M in 2020

US Emerson Revenue from Cluj Operations Up to RON962M in 2020. Emerson SRL, part of US’ Emerson, posted about RON961.8 million (EUR199.5 million) revenue in 2020, slightly up year-on-year from RON955.9 million (EUR201.6 milion), Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]