New GM at Romanian flag carrier Tarom

New GM at Romanian flag carrier Tarom. Cătălin Radu Prunariu is the general manager of the state-owned airline Tarom beginning June 9, the company announced. He is replacing Mihăiță Ursu, who was appointed to the post in June 2020. Prunariu has been working at Tarom since 2009 as co-pilot, commander-pilot, instructor, and examiner. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]