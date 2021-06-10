President Iohannis: The heroes of our nation are genuine symbols of selflessness, courage, sense of duty

President Iohannis: The heroes of our nation are genuine symbols of selflessness, courage, sense of duty. The heroes of the Romanian nation were and continue to be genuine symbols of selflessness, courage and a sense of duty, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday at a Heroes' Day ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Bucharest. "We are here today to celebrate together the day of our heroes at the same time with the feast of the Ascension of Our Lord, a moment of a profound spiritual significance. We are paying our pious homage to the sacrifice of all Romanian warriors who, over the centuries, sacrificed their lives on the battlefields, for the Romanian land, in defence of their country and the integrity of their nation, for freedom, justice and democracy," said Iohannis. The president added that the values and principles that guided the destiny of the nation's heroes remain landmarks of responsibility. "The values and principles that guided their destiny remain our new landmarks of responsibility to bequeath to our descendants a developed Romania, whose citizens live in unity, prosperity and solidarity, a dignified country and fully integrated with the community of democratic countries," Iohannis added. He mentioned that today's Romanian armed forces are "modern, able to fulfill their missions" living up to their commitments jointly with Romania's NATO allies and together with other European Union member states for the implementation of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy. "Romania is currently a true security provider in the Black Sea region, a credible and strong ally and partner in NATO and the European Union, as well as in its relationship with its strategic partner, the United States of America. Today, we are paying tribute to our military killed in the war zones in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Western Balkans, as well as on missions under the auspices of international organisations to which Romania is a party. They fought to defend the interests of our country, demonstrating Romania's firm commitment to its allies, to the values of democracy. The lessons in devotion, altruism, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice represented by the sacrifice of the heroes of the Romanian nation must inspire us all, bring us closer to the values on which modern Romania is built: unity , democracy, prosperity and solidarity," added the chief of state. The ceremony opens with the Romanian national anthem being sung. A religious service was held to commemorate the nation's heroes. President Klaus Iohannis, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister Florin Citu, Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, other officials called out the names of some heroes who fell in their line of duty in the country's wars. A wreath-laying ceremony followed. The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, ministers, Bucharest Mayor General Nicusor Dan, and other officials. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.8% In May 2021 Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 3.8% in May 2021, higher by 0.5% from 3.2% in April 2021, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.



PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)



Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk The Government updated on June 10 the three lists – red, yellow, and green- classifying the countries’ epidemiological risk according to the Covid-19 incidence rate. The UK remains on the red list, while France is on the yellow list. Twenty-one countries are on the red list, including (...)



Russian ambassador Kuzmin: We see maneuvers in vicinity of our borders as provocative The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, declared on Thursday that his country considers the military maneuvers at the border as “challenging” and appreciates that they “endanger” the security situation in the Black Sea. “The maneuvers in the vicinity of our borders, (...)



Antibiotice Iasi Earmarks RON93M for Investments in 2021 Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice budgeted RON93 million investments for 2021, RON10 million more than in 2020, mainly to develop new facilities at its plant in Iasi.

