 
Romaniapress.com

June 10, 2021

Romania reaches required PISA standards
Jun 10, 2021

Romania reaches required PISA standards.

Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) pretesting ended the other day, and the final result of Romania's participation is 94.69%, said on Thursday Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, who underlined the importance of international comparative evaluations, specifying that 4 million lei have been allocated this year to support these studies. "The other day we completed the PISA pretesting. We managed to reach the required standard for participation: 94.69% is the final result of the participation in the PISA pretesting. Along with the PISA Programme, the TALIS [Teaching and Learning International Survey] Programme, the TIMSS [Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study] Programme is considered of major importance. (...) Systemic interventions in education must come out of the gray area of improvisation; they must be based on data, on solid scientific evidence, and international comparative evaluations that we have decided to support financially are essential. Almost 4 million lei have been earmarked this year alone for such studies. It may be little. We want to expand the support base for these instruments, which we consider extremely important," the minister told a conference on Romania's pre-university education under the magnifying glass of TIMSS 2019, guidelines for educational policies in Romania, organised by the University of Bucharest. He pointed out that science education has a major social role because it trains young people to understand life, to relate to the great challenges of the contemporary world. "Learning mathematics and science is not just a necessary exercise for school and exam. Science education has a major social role; it trains young people to understand life, to relate to the great challenges of the contemporary world. The Ministry of Education is and will remain committed to the generation of educational policies based on scientific evidence. We need more than ever to collaborate with education science experts," said Cimpeanu. He pointed out that the government approved on Wednesday Romania's participation in the TALIS 2022 Programme. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.8% In May 2021 Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 3.8% in May 2021, higher by 0.5% from 3.2% in April 2021, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.

4 motive prin care multiple opțiuni de plata iți pot crește vanzarile instantaneu De multe ori încerci să crești vânzările încercând fel și fel de strategii complicate, metode de marketing și o mulțime de bani investiți în publicitate care nu aduce rezultate. De obicei, astfel de idei duc către multă frustrare, deoarece rezultă în timp pierdut și ani irosiți. În funcție de situație,... (...)

PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)

Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk The Government updated on June 10 the three lists – red, yellow, and green- classifying the countries’ epidemiological risk according to the Covid-19 incidence rate. The UK remains on the red list, while France is on the yellow list. Twenty-one countries are on the red list, including (...)

PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)

Russian ambassador Kuzmin: We see maneuvers in vicinity of our borders as provocative The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, declared on Thursday that his country considers the military maneuvers at the border as “challenging” and appreciates that they “endanger” the security situation in the Black Sea. “The maneuvers in the vicinity of our borders, (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Earmarks RON93M for Investments in 2021 Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice budgeted RON93 million investments for 2021, RON10 million more than in 2020, mainly to develop new facilities at its plant in Iasi.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |