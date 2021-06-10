 
PM Citu: Increase in net investment by about 10% - indicator showing confidence of investors, multinationals in Gov't
PM Citu: Increase in net investment by about 10% - indicator showing confidence of investors, multinationals in Gov't.

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that the announced increase in net investment by about 10% in the first quarter of this year, according to National Institute of Statistics (INS) data, is an indicator that shows the confidence of entrepreneurs, investors and multinationals in the Government. "Extraordinary news from the economy! Net investments in the economy increase by about 10%. Very important for Romanians. These investments are an indicator that shows the confidence of entrepreneurs, investors and multinationals in the government they lead. Net investments represent, among other things, expenditures for the creation of new fixed assets, as well as for the development, modernization and reconstruction of existing ones. More simply said, a higher production capacity is created because a larger economy with higher demand and higher purchasing power is estimated. Economic growth that will benefit all Romanians. We continue at this pace and exceed the most optimistic estimates of economic growth," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. Net investments in the national economy amounted to 20.356 billion lei in the first quarter of this year, up 9.9% compared to the same period in 2020, according to provisional data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

