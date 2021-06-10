CMS advises ING Bank Romania on EUR 100m financing extension including ESG components

CMS advises ING Bank Romania on EUR 100m financing extension including ESG components. International law firm CMS has advised ING Bank Romania on the extension and modification of a bilateral EUR 100m loan granted to a company within the NEPI Rockcastle Group, among others, with the addition of certain Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) components. “CMS’s expertise in the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]