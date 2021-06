IT Genetics Launches Planograma Platform

IT Genetics Launches Planograma Platform. IT Genetics, one of the largest providers of hardware and software solutions on the DC/POS (data collection and points of sale) market, on Thursday said it launched the WMS (Warehouse Management System)-type digital platform Planograma aimed at centralizing, streamlining and automating the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]