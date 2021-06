JLL Romania Recruits Two Experts In Designing, Implementing Architecture And Interior Design Solutions

JLL Romania Recruits Two Experts In Designing, Implementing Architecture And Interior Design Solutions. Real estate consultancy company JLL Romania has recruited Corina Vladau for the position of Workplace Strategy Director, and Adriana Andrei for the position of Senior Architect within its Tetris Design & Build division. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]