Havi Logistics Leases 21,000 Sqm In Chitila Logistics Hub Near Capital Bucharest

Havi Logistics Leases 21,000 Sqm In Chitila Logistics Hub Near Capital Bucharest. HAVI Logistics, one of the largest transports and logistics companies in Romania and one of the world’s largest operators for brands in the industry of fast food restaurants and convenience food, will be opening a distribution center, on a total area of 21,000 square meters, within the Chitila (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]