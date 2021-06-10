UiPath drops almost 10% on NYSE after first earnings report since IPO

UiPath drops almost 10% on NYSE after first earnings report since IPO. The shares of Romanian-born robotic processing automation (RPA) company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) closed the trading session on Wednesday 9.6% lower than on the previous day after the company’s first quarterly earnings report since its April listing. UiPath posted a net loss of USD 239.6 mln for the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]