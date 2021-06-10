Transelectrica and University Politehnica of Bucharest to set up first integrated digital lab in Romania

Transelectrica and University Politehnica of Bucharest to set up first integrated digital lab in Romania. The National Company for Energy Transport Transelectrica and the University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB) have signed a partnership through which they will establish and operationalise DigiTEL, the only integrated digital laboratory in Romania, for testing future technologies from the energy sphere, the company informs. "In the materialization of a 10 year vision, DigiTEL wil function as a testing and validating medium for integrated concepts used in developing the pilot-project of the first digital station in Romania, which will be implemented by Transelectrica, namely the 200/110/20 kV Alba Iulia Station. Once with implementing the retrofitting of the Alba Iulia Station, DigiTEL will become an incubator for new standards and technologies which support the digital transformation of the energy sector. The digital station's project is referred to in the RET Development Plan of the company during the interval of 2020-2026, with an allocated budget of 30 million Euro, among which 3-5 million Euro will be allocated to the laboratory. The digital station's project represents the spearhead within Transelectrica's strategic initiatives, ensuring the materialization of the company's strategy in the area of innovation and research," according to the Transelectrica press release, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. Catalin Nitu, the chairman of the CNTEE Transelectrica Directorship, declared, in context, that at a global level, the energy sector is in a transitional stage which is quickly advancing, and the only way to face this challenge is to consolidate the partnership between the real academy and the academic environment. In his turn, Mihnea Costoiu, the rector of the University Politehnica of Bucharest, explained that, in the last years, digital transformation has become one of the priorities of the community and Romania needs support from the largest engineering community in the country, that of the Bucharest Polytechnic University, for the digitization of administration or services. The main objectives of the partnership are: testing and setting up equipment and mounted systems within the laboratory; participation in training and certification sessions with a view to capitalise the laboratory's capabilities; developing students' knowledge and competence, as well as of the UPB specialized staff regarding equipment and systems necessary for the functionality of the Electric Transport Network, as well as of Transelectrica specialists; testing and validating digital technology associated with energy systems; promoting the best practices, standards and technologies which will influence future generations of equipment and systems, among the Transelectrica experts, professors and students of UPB; identifying young competent students who can consolidate the UPB and Transelectrica teams; creating a learning environment as close as possible to the used operational environment within Transelectrica and of the transport operators and European system (ENTSO-E). According to the quoted press release, the endeavor for implementing the DigiTEL laboratory will be initiated this year, the term for operationalization being the year 2024.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

