June 10, 2021

Another 148 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, including 124 from 2020 and early 2021 entered by the public health directorates at the request of the Ministry of Health, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force. According to GCS, they are 80 men and 68 women. As many as 141 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, three deaths did not have comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported so far for four. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,531 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 191 Romanian nationals abroad. Globally, 3,549,710 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

