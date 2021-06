Transport Trade Services, Agroland Agribusiness Start Trading on Bucharest Stock Market Mid-June

Shares of Transport Trade Services (TTS), the biggest freight transporter on the Danube which closed an IPO last week, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on June 14. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]