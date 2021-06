Blue Air To Operate 17 Weekly Flights From Bucharest To Five Destinations In Greece This Summer



Romanian airline Blue Air will be operating 17 weekly flights towards five destinations in Greece this summer, namely, from capital Bucharest to Athens, Heraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos and Zakynthos and from Bacau to Athens.