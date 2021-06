Appraisal & Valuation Seeks Stock Market Listing To Get Financing For Speedy Business Growth

Appraisal & Valuation, the holder of the NAI Romania brand, active on the appraisal market, is readying its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, aiming to speed up its business growth, including through mergers and acquisitions