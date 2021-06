Romanian Hospitality Industry Turnover Drops 35% in 2020, Losses Triple

Romanian Hospitality Industry Turnover Drops 35% in 2020, Losses Triple. The turnover of the hospitality industry in Romania dropped 35% in 2020, to RON17.9 billion, due t pandemic restrictions, while the total losses of all companies in the industry tripled to RON2.3 billion, from RON710 million 2019, a report by the Termene platform showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]