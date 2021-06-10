 
Romaniapress.com

June 10, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 41,554 people immunised in last 24 hours, 18,554 with first dose
Jun 10, 2021

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 41,554 people immunised in last 24 hours, 18,554 with first dose.

Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 41,554 doses of vaccine were administered, of which 28,383 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2,648 of the Moderna vaccine, 1,413 of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 9,110 of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. CNCAV shows that 18,554 people were vaccinated with their first dose of the vaccine, while 23,000 were fully vaccinated as they got their second dose. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 8,425,239 doses have been administered to 4,514,587 people, of whom 409,622 have received their first dose and 4,104,965 received their second dose as well. In the last 24 hours, 18 side effects were reported, all whole-body reactions. Since the beginning of the immunisation campaign, there have been a combined 16,344 side effects to the COVID-19 vaccines, 1,755 local and 14,589 whole-body reactions. CNCAV also says that 139 side effects are being investigated. The data were provided by the National Institute of Public Health through the application of the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.8% In May 2021 Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 3.8% in May 2021, higher by 0.5% from 3.2% in April 2021, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.

4 motive prin care multiple opțiuni de plata iți pot crește vanzarile instantaneu De multe ori încerci să crești vânzările încercând fel și fel de strategii complicate, metode de marketing și o mulțime de bani investiți în publicitate care nu aduce rezultate. De obicei, astfel de idei duc către multă frustrare, deoarece rezultă în timp pierdut și ani irosiți. În funcție de situație,... (...)

PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)

Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk The Government updated on June 10 the three lists – red, yellow, and green- classifying the countries’ epidemiological risk according to the Covid-19 incidence rate. The UK remains on the red list, while France is on the yellow list. Twenty-one countries are on the red list, including (...)

PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)

Russian ambassador Kuzmin: We see maneuvers in vicinity of our borders as provocative The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, declared on Thursday that his country considers the military maneuvers at the border as “challenging” and appreciates that they “endanger” the security situation in the Black Sea. “The maneuvers in the vicinity of our borders, (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Earmarks RON93M for Investments in 2021 Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice budgeted RON93 million investments for 2021, RON10 million more than in 2020, mainly to develop new facilities at its plant in Iasi.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |