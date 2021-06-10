 
Romaniapress.com

June 10, 2021

Orban: Romania needs qualitative and quantitative improvement in diplomacy
Jun 10, 2021

Orban: Romania needs qualitative and quantitative improvement in diplomacy.

Romania needs the "qualitative and quantitative improvement" in the field of diplomacy, and the country's representation must be carried out at all levels of interaction and communication, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the 8th edition of the Bucharest Model NATO Conference. "In the modern world, any country, for it to count, needs to be represented by well-trained people, it needs to be represented by people who have special social intelligence, by people who understand the balances, the interests involved, who have the ability to influence decisions made at different levels. Diplomacy is largely based on the ability of those who represent a country to build bridges, to make friends, to develop the best possible personal relationships, to understand the different moments, the different objectives, interests," said the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader. According to him, diplomacy is a science, an art and for many people it is even "a real vocation", and in this field knowing one's partner is very important, as well as the ability to make friends. "The ability to influence decisions depends on the quality of the people and the very good training that people who represent us have. (...) We have to prepare future graduates from the school benches. The most important thing is to be able to communicate with others. (...) Depending on the type of diplomacy, which can be political, economic, (...), the representation of the country's interests must be multi-layered, at all levels of interaction and communication. (...) Romania really needs the qualitative and quantitative improvement in the field of diplomacy, of diplomats who really have all the necessary qualities to be able to represent Romania's interests on an international level," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Annual Inflation Rate Climbs To 3.8% In May 2021 Romania's annual inflation rate grew to 3.8% in May 2021, higher by 0.5% from 3.2% in April 2021, data from the country's statistics board showed Friday.

4 motive prin care multiple opțiuni de plata iți pot crește vanzarile instantaneu De multe ori încerci să crești vânzările încercând fel și fel de strategii complicate, metode de marketing și o mulțime de bani investiți în publicitate care nu aduce rezultate. De obicei, astfel de idei duc către multă frustrare, deoarece rezultă în timp pierdut și ani irosiți. În funcție de situație,... (...)

PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)

Covid-19: Romania updates the list of countries with high epidemiological risk The Government updated on June 10 the three lists – red, yellow, and green- classifying the countries’ epidemiological risk according to the Covid-19 incidence rate. The UK remains on the red list, while France is on the yellow list. Twenty-one countries are on the red list, including (...)

PM Citu: PNRR will not have projects that take long to carry through Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that moving forward he will deal with cutting through red tape so that the procedures for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be faster and within five years the money received will be spent. In (...)

Russian ambassador Kuzmin: We see maneuvers in vicinity of our borders as provocative The ambassador of the Russian Federation in Bucharest, Valery Kuzmin, declared on Thursday that his country considers the military maneuvers at the border as “challenging” and appreciates that they “endanger” the security situation in the Black Sea. “The maneuvers in the vicinity of our borders, (...)

Antibiotice Iasi Earmarks RON93M for Investments in 2021 Pharmaceutical producer Antibiotice budgeted RON93 million investments for 2021, RON10 million more than in 2020, mainly to develop new facilities at its plant in Iasi.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |