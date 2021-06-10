Orban: Romania needs qualitative and quantitative improvement in diplomacy

Orban: Romania needs qualitative and quantitative improvement in diplomacy. Romania needs the "qualitative and quantitative improvement" in the field of diplomacy, and the country's representation must be carried out at all levels of interaction and communication, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the 8th edition of the Bucharest Model NATO Conference. "In the modern world, any country, for it to count, needs to be represented by well-trained people, it needs to be represented by people who have special social intelligence, by people who understand the balances, the interests involved, who have the ability to influence decisions made at different levels. Diplomacy is largely based on the ability of those who represent a country to build bridges, to make friends, to develop the best possible personal relationships, to understand the different moments, the different objectives, interests," said the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader. According to him, diplomacy is a science, an art and for many people it is even "a real vocation", and in this field knowing one's partner is very important, as well as the ability to make friends. "The ability to influence decisions depends on the quality of the people and the very good training that people who represent us have. (...) We have to prepare future graduates from the school benches. The most important thing is to be able to communicate with others. (...) Depending on the type of diplomacy, which can be political, economic, (...), the representation of the country's interests must be multi-layered, at all levels of interaction and communication. (...) Romania really needs the qualitative and quantitative improvement in the field of diplomacy, of diplomats who really have all the necessary qualities to be able to represent Romania's interests on an international level," the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalin Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]