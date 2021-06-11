Restaurant logistics operator HAVI pre-leases 21,000 sqm in Globalworth Bucharest project
Jun 11, 2021
The transport and logistics company HAVI, the only distributor of the McDonald's Romania restaurant network, has pre-leased a 21,000 square meter warehouse that Globalworth and Global Vision are going to build within the Chitila Logistics Hub complex (pictured). HAVI Logistics operates locally (...)
