InvMin Ghinea: PNRR is a unique exercise because all details must be set ex ante.

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is a unique exercise because all details must be set ex ante - unlike the usual European funds where allocations are decided beforehand and actual projects are made later, Minister of European Investment and Projects (MIPE) Cristian Ghinea said on Friday. "Ciolacu, let's talk with resignation on the table! Factually, the situation is clear and it is described in the disclaimer to the tables sent by the European Commission published by Social Democratic Party (PSD) with much fanfare: these are questions asked by the European Commission related to the costing procedure. PNRR is a unique exercise because all the details must be set ex ante -unlike the usual European funds where allocations are decided beforehand and actual projects are made later," Ghinea wrote on Friday on Facebook. He emphasised that "it is a complex exercise of ex-ante cost estimation for hundreds of investments", an exercise done for the first time by both the European Commission and the member states. "Multi-page tables for clarification have been sent to all member states. There will be questions for environmental analysis and for labelling environmental/digital expenditure. Just as there have been requests for clarification, we have settled. This week, there were sector meetings between the Ministry of European Investment and Projects and the European Commission where these tables were analysed. Some questions were clarified on the spot, others are still to be answered," Ghinea wrote. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Banciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)