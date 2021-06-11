PwC CEO Survey Romania 2021: Optimism about global economic recovery is at its highest level for the last decade
Jun 11, 2021
PwC CEO Survey Romania 2021: Optimism about global economic recovery is at its highest level for the last decade.
The optimism of CEOs in Romania regarding global economic recovery has reached its highest level in ten years, with 60% of respondents considering that the economic situation will improve in the next 12 months, according to the CEO Survey 2021 report produced by PwC Romania. Although they are (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]