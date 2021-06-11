AmCham Romania Has a New Executive Director : Letiția Pupăzeanu Takes Over from Anca Harasim beginning with July 1st

AmCham Romania Has a New Executive Director : Letiția Pupăzeanu Takes Over from Anca Harasim beginning with July 1st. Letiția Pupăzeanu will be the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) beginning with July 1st, 2021 taking over this role from Anca Harasim who has served AmCham in this role for the past 21 years. Anca will continue to support AmCham’s activity as (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]