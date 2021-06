Series filmed in Bucharest documents stories of “sewer kids”

Series filmed in Bucharest documents stories of “sewer kids”. The documentary series The Sewer Kids is filmed this month in Bucharest by an international team that includes Michela Scolari (screenwriter/producer/director), Felix Maximilian (producer), Jerry Ying (producer), David Zuckerman (producer) and Gianluca Fellini (director), alongside Bradamante (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]