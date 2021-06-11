Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 103; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 30,000

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 103; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 30,000. As many as 103 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 30,239 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Friday, 1,079,530 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,043,803 were declared cured. To date, 8,082,482 RT-PCR tests and rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 19,066 RT-PCR tests were performed (9,424 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,642 on request) and 11,173 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 54 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]