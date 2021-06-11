President Klaus Iohannis to participate in the NATO Summit in Brussels, on Monday

According to a statement sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration, during the summit, to be held at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Allied leaders will decide on the priority lines on which to strengthen the Alliance's political and military role, as well as its role as a global player, as a result of the NATO 2030 strategic reflection process. In this context, the agenda of the summit also includes the decision to start negotiations on a new Strategic Concept, considering the fundamental changes facing the international security environment compared to the moment when the current Strategic Concept was first adopted, in 2010. The meeting will also reaffirm the essential value of the transatlantic relationship for Euro-Atlantic security, including in the context of the first participation of the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, in a NATO Summit. The debates will also address topical issues such as the security challenges in the Euro-Atlantic area, terrorism, cyber threats and those posed by disruptive technologies, and will set out the actions that NATO needs to take to address these challenges and threats to Euro-Atlantic security. During the summit, the same source says, President Iohannis will reaffirm the importance of the organization for Euro-Atlantic security and the norm-based international order. At the same time, the head of state "will plead for the consolidation of NATO's position of deterrence and defence on the allied Eastern Flank, especially in the Black Sea region, highlighting the active role of our country as a pillar of stability and security provider" in this region. Iohannis will support the further strengthening of the transatlantic relationship. He will reaffirm Romania's commitment to contribute to NATO's joint effort, both operationally and conceptually and financially, by further ensuring the minimum threshold of 2% of GDP for Defence, the Presidential Administration said. The head of state will also highlight "Romania's concrete, strategic contribution to Allied efforts to strengthen resilience, including through the recent establishment in Bucharest of the Euro-Atlantic Centre for Resilience." Klaus Iohannis will also reaffirm our country's support for cooperation with partners, especially withing the European Union, highlighting the components on which the strategic partnership between the two organizations is based, as well as the complementarity between NATO and the EU. Equally, the President will refer to the importance of deepening NATO cooperation with its partners, especially those in the Eastern Neighborhood.