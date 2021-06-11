In June, Vodafone Romania brings parents and children to the same side of the game



In June, Vodafone Romania brings parents and children to the same side of the game.

This Saturday, The Good Gaming League will play the most famous videogames together with their parents in a unique event hosted by Gaming Marathon and connected by Vodafone Fans of CS:Go, Fortnite, Brawl Stars, Minecraft and Call of Duty will be able to watch interactive streams throughout the (...)