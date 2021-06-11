Presidency: Two laws approving emergency ordinances on tourism support in COVID-19 context – promulgated

Presidency: Two laws approving emergency ordinances on tourism support in COVID-19 context – promulgated. Two laws approving Government Emergency Ordinances (OUG) that set down measures for support of enterprises in the domain of tourism, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, were promulgated, on Friday, by President Klaus Iohannis. According to the Presidential Administration, the promulgated (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]