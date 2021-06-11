GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 103 in the past 24 hours after more than 30.000 tests nationwide



As many as 103 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following 30,239 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients that (...)