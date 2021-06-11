 
June 11, 2021

PNRR apple of discord between governing coalition and PSD: PSD’s Ciolacu to InvMin Ghinea: Go away! Everybody says you are a national disaster. PM Citu denies that recovery and resilience plan was rejected or referred back
PNRR apple of discord between governing coalition and PSD: PSD’s Ciolacu to InvMin Ghinea: Go away! Everybody says you are a national disaster. PM Citu denies that recovery and resilience plan was rejected or referred back.

On Friday, national leader of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu urged Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea to resign, adding that if the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) lawmakers fail to vote on the (...)

