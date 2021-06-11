Qualinest: The European Union has a shortage of at least 500,000 IT professionals



The European software development services market is on the rise. According to a Eurostat study, the number of ICT specialists in the EU grew by 40.0 % from 2011 to 2019. Even so, there is a large shortage of specialists in the field: 53% of European enterprises reported difficulties in... The (...)