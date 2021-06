Paval Holding Buys 5.3% in Transport Trade Services

Paval Holding, the financial investment vehicle of brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval – who own DYI retail chain Dedeman, has acquired 5.3% in river freight transporter Transport Trade Services (TTS) for RON31 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]