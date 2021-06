Raiko Transilvania Turnover Grows 28% in 2020, to RON6M

Raiko Transilvania Turnover Grows 28% in 2020, to RON6M. Rainwater and roofing systems manufacturer Raiko Transilvania (RKOT.RO) had a turnover of RON6 million in 2020, up 28% on the year, and a net profit of RON373,737, up 70% on the year, it said in its annual earnings report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]