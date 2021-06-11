COVID vaccination campaign / 41,228 people immunized in last 24 hours; 17,358 - with first shot

COVID vaccination campaign / 41,228 people immunized in last 24 hours; 17,358 - with first shot. In the last 24 hours there were 41,228 vaccine doses administered, among which 27,792 - Pfizer, 9,121 - Johnson&Johnson, 2,626 - Moderna and 1,689 - AstraZeneca, according to a press release sent by the National Committee of coordinating activities regarding vaccination (CNCAV) against COVID-19. CNCAV shows that during the same interval, 17,358 people were vaccinated with the first doseand 23,870 people with the second dose. As of December 27 2020, there were 8,446,467 doses administered to a number of 4,431,945 people, of whom 393,989 received one dose and 4,317,956 received the second one. In the last 24 hours there were 20 side effects recorded - 2 local and 18 whole-body reactions. Since the start of the vaccination campaign there were 16,364 side effects to COVID-19 vaccines - 1,757 local and 14,607 whole-body reactions. According to CNCAV, 138 adverse reactions are currently being investigated. The data was supplied by the National Institute of Public Health through the National Vaccination Electronic Registry. AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]