RRF or how the government in Bucharest proves to Europe that it is incompetent and lacks economic vision



RRF or how the government in Bucharest proves to Europe that it is incompetent and lacks economic vision.

By Constantin Radut Attempts have often been made to accredit the idea that the current governing coalition in Bucharest, made up of four parties, will bring a new impetus to the country's pro-European policy and determine new standards of professional conduct and economic and social policies. (...)