Romania's SARS-CoV-2 daily case count rises by 69; tests performed in last 24 hours: around 16,000. As many as 69 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following almost 16,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Sunday, 1,079,726 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,044,237 were declared cured. To date, 8,109,383 RT-PCR tests and 1,283,203 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 9,543 RT-PCR tests were performed (3,361 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,182 on request) and 6,311 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 15 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]