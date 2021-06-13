PM Citu: Justice still owes Romanians with finding culprits of June 13-15, 1990 Mineriad

PM Citu: Justice still owes Romanians with finding culprits of June 13-15, 1990 Mineriad. Prime Minister Florin Citu states that justice still owes Romanians with finding the truth about the Mineriad [the miners' riot] of June 13-15, 1990. "It has been 31 years since one of the darkest periods of our post-December history, when the then halls of power pitted Romanians against Romanians. The actions of repressing the marathon demonstration in University Square and the miners' riot on June 13-15, 1990 demonstrated how serious the consequences of diversions and manipulations can be: people killed, injured and democracy endangered. There are things that remain in the collective memory, wounds still open as long as we do not know the truth and the culprits. Justice still owes Romanians in this regard," premier Citu conveyed, on Sunday, in the message sent on the occasion of the June 13-15, 1990 Mineriad commemoration. The head of the Executive called for wisdom, stressing that dialogue must be cultivated, even if there are differing views. "We must not be afraid of the truth and have the wisdom to cultivate dialogue and not give in to the attempts of some to divide us. We see how the pandemic has put us all on the same side of the barricade and only through our joint efforts are we returning to normalcy. Even if we have differing views, we must follow our common path, built on democracy, social cohesion and post-pandemic economic recover," added Florin Citu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]