Blood donation actions, organized by Romanian Patriarchate and MApN on World Blood Donor Day. The Blood Transfusion Center "Colonel Professor dr. Nicolae Nestorescu'', located inside the Central Military Emergency Hospital Dr.Carol Davila, is hosting on Monday, in partnership with the Romanian Patriarchate, a blood donation activity to mark World Blood Donor Day. According to a press release sent on Sunday by the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), will participate in the action and donate blood students of the Medicine-Military Institute, of the Military Technical Academy Ferdinand I and of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy, soldiers with "Mihai Viteazul" 30th Guard Brigade, representatives of the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunications Service, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie and the General Inspectorate of the Border Police. "The Blood Transfusion Center "Colonel Professor dr. Nicolae Nestorescu'' is the only transfusion center in the National Defense, Public Order and National Security System in Romania. It supplies blood to both military and civilian hospitals, and donors can be both military and civilians," reads the release. At the same time, according to a statement of the Patriarchate sent AGERPRES on Sunday, in parallel with the event in Bucharest, blood will also be donated to the Ploiesti Blood Transfusion Center, under the slogan "Celebrate the Donor! Celebrate the Future!". Donors from the "Toma N. Socolescu" Technological High School, the "Saint Apostle Andrei" Technological Services High School, the "Queen Marie of Romania" Post-secondary Sanitary School, the FEG Post Secondary School, "Saint Vasile cel Mare" Post Secondary Sanitary School, "Anghel Saligny" Technological High School, "Carol I" High School, Plopeni, 'Virgil Madgearu' Economic College, ""BY PROFESSION, HUMAN" Association, the "Pavel Zaganescu" School for Non-Commissioned Officer - Firefighters and Civil Protection, Boldesti, Prahova, and Police Academy "Vasile Lascar" are expected there. In the period 2013-2020, the Romanian Patriarchate carried out medical endowment projects for the Blood Transfusion Centers in Bucharest, Ploiesti, Constanta, Cluj, the "Prof. Dr. CT Nicolau" National Institute of Transfusion Hematology, Bucharest and the Blood Transfusion Center "Colonel Professor dr. Nicolae Nestorescu'', worth 130,000 euros. Every year, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14, an opportunity to raise awareness on the importance of blood donation, but also to thank voluntary, anonymous and unpaid blood donors for their gesture of saving lives. World Blood Donor Day was first celebrated in 2004 in Johannesburg, South Africa. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]