Irish Embassy celebrates Bloomsday 2021 with a mural in Bucharest depicting Irish myths and legends

Irish Embassy celebrates Bloomsday 2021 with a mural in Bucharest depicting Irish myths and legends. On Wednesday, 16 June 2021, the Irish Embassy celebrates Bloomsday at Calea Griviṭei no. 15 where a mural created by the Romanian street artist IRLO depicting Irish myths and legends is displayed. The Irish Embassy commissioned this work in recognition of the wonderful street art being created (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]