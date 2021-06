Cerealcom Dolj Hopes to See RON1B Revenue from Grain Trading in 2021

Cerealcom Dolj Hopes to See RON1B Revenue from Grain Trading in 2021. The owner of the largest Romanian-held grain trader Cerealcom Dolj, Mihai Anghel, hopes to make the first RON1 billion in grain trade revenue this year, after having posted growth of 15% over 2020, the company officials say. The expectations are for the fiscal year started July 2020 and ending (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]