Romanian opposition's motion against European projects minister Ghinea fails

Romanian opposition's motion against European projects minister Ghinea fails. Romania's Chamber of Deputies rejected on June 15, with 143 votes in favour, 171 against and one abstention, the simple motion filed by Social Democrats (PSD) against the minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea. PSD claimed that the votes expressed remotely by electronic (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]