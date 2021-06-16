Romanian Liberal leader Orban promises 20% higher child allowances as of January 2022

Romanian Liberal leader Orban promises 20% higher child allowances as of January 2022. Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announced an agreement reached at the level of the ruling coalition regarding rising by 20% the child allowances as of January 2022. The statement comes several hours after the ruling coalition’s lawmakers approved in the Parliament’s expert committees a much smaller (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]