Romanian Liberal leader Orban promises 20% higher child allowances as of January 2022
Jun 16, 2021
Liberal leader Ludovic Orban announced an agreement reached at the level of the ruling coalition regarding rising by 20% the child allowances as of January 2022. The statement comes several hours after the ruling coalition’s lawmakers approved in the Parliament’s expert committees a much smaller (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]