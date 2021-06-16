Romanian fintech Zebrapay raises EUR 3 mln with 2026, BVB listed bond

Romanian fintech Zebrapay raises EUR 3 mln with 2026, BVB listed bond. Zebrapay, the Romanian company that operates the SelfPay Payment Station network, has successfully completed its private bond placement, raising EUR 3 mln with a 2026 bond at an interest rate of 5.5%. SelfPay is the first fintech business to list bonds on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]